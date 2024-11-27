Mike Frizzell November 27, 2024 Crime & Courts 1 hospitalized following reported stabbing in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Overland Park Police on the scene of a reported stabbing at 87th Street and Switzer Road Tuesday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Overland Park Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Tuesday evening. According to the department’s online calls-for-service log, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer Road at 8:59 p.m. for a “disturbance investigation.” Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection a minute later and told to wait nearby until police could confirm it was safe to enter. At the scene, a Nissan Altima was stopped on northbound Switzer Road at 87th Street with its hazard lights flashing. Paramedics and firefighters transported a man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. On social media, Overland Park police posted that there was an investigation in the area related to a stabbing victim and that no suspect information was known at the time of their post. Officers are on scene at the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer in reference to a stabbing victim. There is no suspect information known at this time. There will be a large police presence in the area for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/NIDupiaXDc — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) November 27, 2024 There are surveillance cameras on the traffic signals at the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer Road. A reporter at the scene could see officers reviewing footage from those cameras. A tow truck removed the stabbing victim’s car from the road, and Switzer was reopened by 10:20 p.m. No other details have been released. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleArtwork at JoCo park will pay homage to victims of brutal chapter in American historyNext articleMission Hills will add 3 more license plate readers along State Line Road Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES These volunteers help Shawnee homeowners with free house repairs Seven Stories indie bookshop getting ‘fresh start’ in bigger Shawnee space City health clinic’s move signals more changes at Lenexa’s old city hall Mission Hills will add 3 more license plate readers along State Line Road Artwork at JoCo park will pay homage to victims of brutal chapter in American history