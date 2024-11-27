1 hospitalized following reported stabbing in Overland Park

Overland Park Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Tuesday evening.

According to the department’s online calls-for-service log, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer Road at 8:59 p.m. for a “disturbance investigation.”

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection a minute later and told to wait nearby until police could confirm it was safe to enter.

At the scene, a Nissan Altima was stopped on northbound Switzer Road at 87th Street with its hazard lights flashing.

Paramedics and firefighters transported a man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

On social media, Overland Park police posted that there was an investigation in the area related to a stabbing victim and that no suspect information was known at the time of their post.

Officers are on scene at the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer in reference to a stabbing victim. There is no suspect information known at this time. There will be a large police presence in the area for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/NIDupiaXDc — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) November 27, 2024

Police closed Switzer Road from 87th to 88th Street as they investigated the scene.

There are surveillance cameras on the traffic signals at the intersection of 87th Street and Switzer Road. A reporter at the scene could see officers reviewing footage from those cameras.

A tow truck removed the stabbing victim’s car from the road, and Switzer was reopened by 10:20 p.m.

No other details have been released.