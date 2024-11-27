fbpx
Emergency Response

Shawnee Police say car crashed into building after medical emergency

Emergency crews around a car that ran off the road near 67th Street and Lackman Road on Wednesday, hitting a building at an apartment complex. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Shawnee Police say a driver’s medical emergency led to a car crashing into a building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the clubhouse at the Lenox West Apartments, 6701 Lackman Rd., at 2:24 p.m.


Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported one vehicle with heavy damage, and occupants were still inside. Firefighters added that the car had also struck a building.

At the scene, Shawnee Police Sgt. Nick Shurmantine told the Post that a Subaru Outback was southbound on Lackman Road and left the road at the intersection with 67th Street.

The car crashed through several small trees near the apartment complex’s sign on the intersection’s southeast corner before going airborne.

Police say the vehicle flew over the apartment complex’s fence and hit the side of a pool building before finally stopping against a tree.

Firefighters cut through the fence to get to the vehicle and then extricated the driver and one passenger from the car.

A damaged building at the Lenox West Apartments in Shawnee. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
One person was inside the pool building when it was hit. Firefighters say that man was outside of the building when they arrived.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman driving the car and the man inside the pool building to area hospitals. Police say both of them are in stable condition.

The passenger of the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

