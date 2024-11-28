fbpx
A message from BridgeFit
Bridge to Fit: Personal training Black Friday sale – get 3 months for the price of 1!

Ready to kickstart your fitness journey?

BridgeFit Personal Training’s Black Friday Sale is here, and there’s no better time to get started!

Buy 1 Month of Personal Training,Get 2 Months Free (Only 5 spots available)

 Never heard of  BridgeFit Personal Training?

 At BridgeFit Personal Training, we help adults 40+ and beginners lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term.

BridgeFit is perfect for you if:

  • You’re done feeling tired and stiff all the time

  • You’re struggling to make progress and unsure of what to do

  • You’re tired of not knowing if your form is helping you or hurting you

  • You’re worried your health and fitness will restrict you from being more active and mobile in the future

  • You’re fed up with how your clothes fit

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy

BridgeFit is Overland Park’s Premier Personal Training Gym for ADULTS 35+. At BridgeFit we help busy adults lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule, or haven’t found a solution that works long term. Find out more here.

