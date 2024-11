We don’t say it enough: we here at the Post are thankful.

That’s something, frankly, you don’t hear from journalists that much.

Our work, after all, often focuses on the negative, on the things not going right, on the things that could be better.

But on this Thanksgiving, we wanted to take time to acknowledge how grateful we are.

How grateful we are to live in and serve a community that supports local news the way Johnson County does. In fact, Johnson County’s support for the Post has made it the subject of national attention in recent years. Northwestern’s Local News Initiative named us a “Bright Spot in Local News” last year, and this year we won the Transformational Impact Award from LION Publishers.

We don’t take for granted the privileges and responsibilities of this job — and we know we wouldn’t be where we are without Johnson County’s generous support.

Some of us grew up in the very communities we now cover. All of us now live and work here, and in our everyday reporting we notice things, meet people and get clued into organizations and groups that we can’t help but respect, admire and, yes, feel thankful for.

There are a lot of good things happening in Johnson County and we wanted to take some space on this Thanksgiving to acknowledge that.

We’re a small staff and will inevitably miss something, so if you have some individual, group or organization you want to shout out this holiday season, send us your suggestions at stories@johnsoncountypost.com. We will find time between now and the end of the year to publish a longer list.

Until then, happy Thanksgiving!

Juliana Garcia, reporter covering northeast JoCo

I’m thankful for the Johnson County Library and its newest branch, Merriam Plaza, which serves northeast Johnson Countians like myself.

I use the Merriam Plaza Library often as a kind of second office, but it also features a large enough space — the Webb Family Meeting Room — for my oldest niece to host a monthly book club. The Webb Family Meeting Room honors Mary and Alfonso Webb, a Merriam couple who helped pave the way for the desegregation of local public schools.

This is also the second consecutive year that Johnson County Library has helped the Post pull off one of its most important services: our candidate forums. The library made the Post’s work in this regard much easier by providing free community gathering spaces for these events, troubleshooting technical issues and helping staff each of the 12 nights of forums we did this fall.

Andrew Gaug, reporter covering Lenexa and Shawnee

In 2024, I am thankful for the Shawnee Fire Department and their commitment to the community and the health of their firefighters.

While the department spent time this year looking back as it celebrated its 100th anniversary, I appreciate that Chief Rick Potter and his crew also looked at ways to learn from the past, with an emphasis on both the mental and physical health of its workers, to create a brighter future.

I enjoyed my talks with Potter this year, as he always brings a mixture of humor and passion to every conversation. His staff and crew are aiming to set the standard not only for other fire departments in the state but around the country.

Lucie Krisman, reporter covering local business

This year, I’m especially thankful for Johnson County’s parks and the work that goes into maintaining them, thanks to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

I’m particularly grateful for Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, at which I’ve spent many a sunny Saturday afternoon. Though it’s obviously not park weather right now, I look forward to the return of it!

Kaylie McLaughlin, reporter covering Olathe and Overland Park

In 2024, I’m thankful for Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, a community mainstay for families in Johnson County.

I grew up in Johnson County — my grandparents lived in Overland Park — and my whole family visited the farmstead often. My twin sister and I had our sixth birthday party there, and I still remember, as a kid, taking trips down the now-retired red barn slide.

Seeing other families enjoy the farmstead now brings me so much joy. Though the farmstead has closed for the 2024 season, the Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane display starts on Thanksgiving Day. Drive up and catch the light show nightly from 5 to 10 p.m., now through Dec. 31.

Kyle Palmer, editor

This year, I’m thankful for Marilyn Lake, a retired Shawnee Mission music educator who still teaches private piano lessons from her home in Overland Park.

For the past few months, my two sons — ages 5 and 8 — have gotten their first taste of piano under Ms. Lake’s tutelage. She’s a demanding yet warm instructor who finds ways to meet children where they’re at and makes learning music a joyful challenge.

She also directs adult and youth handbell choirs at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village — another Johnson County gem I’m thankful for because of its yearly “Journey to Bethlehem” live nativity scene acted out by volunteer church members. Look out for its return this year on Dec. 6-7.

Leah Wankum, deputy editor

I’m thankful for the work of Project 1020, a low-barrier homeless shelter in Lenexa.

As Johnson County’s only cold-weather homeless shelter for single adults without children, Project 1020 has saved hundreds of lives and touched countless others over the years.

I’ve met many of the guests and volunteers (including folks who work with the city of Lenexa) through our work covering the shelter at the Post, and it has humbled me to see people come together to help our neighbors who face incredibly difficult circumstances and social stigma.