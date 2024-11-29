Blue Valley School Buzz: A semester of success across Blue Valley Schools activities and athletics

The first semester of athletics and activities in the Blue Valley School District was filled with success across all five high schools, with teams and individuals achieving great results.

Marching Band

Blue Valley Southwest and Blue Valley High had an outstanding season, finishing as champion and runner-up at the Kansas Bandmasters Association Open Class Marching Band Grand Championship.

Boys Soccer

On the soccer field, Blue Valley Southwest boys capped a historic season with a perfect 21-0 record and the 5A State Championship, winning 7-0 in the final.

Cheer

Cheer teams across the district had a strong showing, with Blue Valley Northwest finishing as the 6A state runner-up, Blue Valley Southwest earning the 5A runner-up spot, and Blue Valley West placing fourth in 6A.

Cross Country

In cross country, Blue Valley Southwest boys were the 5A state runner-up, with six runners finishing in the top 20. Blue Valley Southwest girls placed third in 5A. In the 6A girls’ race, Blue Valley North’s Briley Early and Blue Valley West’s Kate Larson both secured top-10 finishes.

Dance

The dance teams also impressed, with Blue Valley Southwest claiming its third consecutive KSHSAA Game Day State Championship in 5A, while Blue Valley High finished fourth in 6A.

Girls Tennis

Blue Valley North girls’ tennis placed third in 6A, with Shelly Smith finishing second in singles. The Blue Valley West doubles team of Aashritha Musti and Chandana Vijaykumar also earned a second-place finish in 6A, while Blue Valley Southwest’s Jenson Gibbs was the runner-up in 5A singles.

Football

Football teams delivered exciting seasons, with Blue Valley West reaching the 6A semifinals in a close game.

Volleyball

Volleyball teams also made deep runs, with Blue Valley West finishing as the 6A state runner-up.