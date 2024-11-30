Your Library: Curbside convenience for busy lives

For many of us, this is a really busy time of year. Trying to get more done but not having more time can be stressful to say the least. This may even mean giving up some of the things you enjoy until things start to settle down. Luckily, you can still enjoy all your favorite materials from Johnson County Library with the ultra-convenient Curbside Holds Pickup service at the Cedar Roe, Gardner, Leawood Pioneer, Oak Park and Spring Hill Libraries. When you’re placing your items on hold, select one of the Curbside Holds Pickup branches and enjoy the perks of curbside pickup.

This service has been very popular and for good reason. You simply pull up to a reserved parking spot in your comfortable vehicle. Text that you’re there and in no time, your items are brought out to you. Then as you are pulling out of the parking lot you’ll wonder why you didn’t do this sooner. It’s simple, fast and stress-free.

While you are always welcome to pick up your materials inside the branch, you also have the option for contactless holds pickup from the comfort of your vehicle. With curbside service at those five locations along with drive-thru windows at the Blue Valley, Central Resource, Lenexa City Center, Merriam Plaza and Monticello locations, a contactless holds pickup option is available in all quadrants of Johnson County.

Hours for curbside service mirror the current branch hours, but the service closes 15 minutes prior to the close of the branch. Please note that Curbside Holds Pickup service may be temporarily suspended during severe weather, including extreme temperatures.

To use the curbside service:

Look for the parking stalls designated with blue Curbside Hold Pickup signs in the branch’s parking lot.

To initiate the pickup, text the word HOLD to the phone number on the sign and follow the prompts. Message and data rates may apply. Please note you must be present at the Library to initiate pickup. When staff has located and checked out your material, a Library staff member will bring out your hold(s). Pop your trunk or roll down a passenger window so staff can safely place your item(s) in your car.

Many have already discovered the convenience of the Curbside Holds Pickup service at Johnson County Library. If you haven’t tried it yet, now is a great time with the busy holiday season. To learn more about the curbside service, checkout our Curbside Holds Pickup FAQ.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom