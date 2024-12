Two Johnson County schools repeated as Kansas state football champions over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Gardner Edgerton won its second straight Class 6A title with a back-and-forth 36-33 victory over Manhattan on Friday in Emporia.

Then, on the same field in Emporia on Saturday, St. Thomas Aquinas took the Class 5A crown with a 35-14 win over Hays.

The victory capped off an undefeated season for Aquinas, which won the Class 4A championship last season before moving up a class this year.

A record for Aquinas coach Dreiling

The Saints’ win marked the 10th state title for Aquinas coach Randy Dreiling, a record for Kansas high school football coaches.

He won seven football state championships with Hutchinson and has now won three with the Overland Park private school.

“I’m so proud of these guys. I can’t even begin to describe how it feels for these seniors to go out on top like this,” Dreiling told 810 Varsity after the game Saturday. “We’re coming back, that’s our goal. We have a lot of kids coming back, so hopefully they get a taste of this and want to repeat.”

Crown em! 👑 St. Thomas Aquinas are the undefeated 5A state champions 🏆 Head coach Randy Dreiling and QB Elzie Slaughter join @bjbowman13 after the win ⬇️ “I couldn’t have asked for anything better, or played with anyone better.” @Elzie_Slaught3r @stasaints_FB @STAsaints pic.twitter.com/tGuhODUs2V — 810 Varsity (@810varsity) December 1, 2024

According to 810 Varsity, the run-heavy Aquinas offense was led by junior running back Calin Arndt, who finished the championship game with 154 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Elzie Slaughter had two rushing touchdowns and a score through the air, with a 41-yard strike to Brett Yankovich.

The Saints finished the season 13-0, with playoff victories along the way over fellow Johnson County football powers Mill Valley and St. James Academy.

Gardner Edgerton repeats with last-second win

There was more drama in the Class 6A title game the day before, as Gardner Edgerton beat Manhattan on a last-second touchdown dive by senior quarterback Bravin Powell.

According to KSHSAA Covered, Powell led the Trailblazers on a game-winning drive in the contest’s final two minutes, capping it off with a one-yard touchdown run with 10 seconds remaining.

The Trailblazers then batted away a final Hail Mary try by Manhattan at the opposite goal line on the game’s final play to secure the 36-33 victory.

It was Gardner Edgerton’s second consecutive taut title contest win, having beaten Derby last year by the same slim three-point margin, 22-19.

Powell finished the game with 129 yards rushing, three scores on the ground and two more passing touchdowns.