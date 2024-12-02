May 29, 1932 — November 26, 2024

Shawnee

Anita R. Sellers, 92, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on November 26, 2024. She was born on May 29, 1932, in Marysville, Kansas, to Peter C. and Marie Smith.

Anita graduated from Marysville High School in 1950 and began her professional career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Kansas City, where she worked from 1950 to 1953. She later served her community through her role with the Marshall County Welfare Department from 1953 to 1956.

In 1984, Anita married Roger Sellers, and they shared 24 wonderful years together until his passing in 2008.

Anita is survived by her children Dannah (Stu) Hudson and Steve (Sue) Talbot, Scott (Therese) Sellers and Todd (Jill) Sellers; grandchildren Abby (Jason) Powell, Joram Talbot, Alena Talbot, Megan Sellers, Colin Sellers, and Josh Sellers. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Mathew and Ryan Powell.

In keeping with her generous and kind spirit, Anita chose to donate her body to science through the University of Kansas Health System, contributing to medical education and research.

Anita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.