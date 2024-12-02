February 8, 1947 — November 25, 2024

Shawnee

Charles (Chuck) H. West, a beloved resident of Shawnee, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the age of 77. He was known for his unwavering dedication to his community, his passion for marksmanship, and his generosity of spirit.

Chuck began his career serving as a police officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, where he made a lasting impact on the lives of those he served. His keen eye and talent for shooting became a lifelong passion, and he excelled in marksman competitions well into his 70s, earning respect and admiration from fellow competitors.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Chuck was a gifted tradesman with a strong sense of business acumen. He eventually retired as a self-employed master plumber, where his mechanical skills and dedication to quality work earned him a loyal clientele. Chuck was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, embodying the spirit of community service that defined his life.

Chuck is survived by his brother Harold and sister Francie; loving daughter, Sandy Arneson; his son-in-law, Ray Arneson; and his cherished granddaughters, Tabetha Huntley (Brad), Tara Arneson, and Taylour Arneson and great granddaughters; Kylie and Madison Huntley. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and a commitment to service that will be remembered by all who knew him.

A memorial service celebrating Chuck’s life will be held on December 6, 2024, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel located at 8201 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park, KS 66204. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM, followed by funeral procession to Shawnee Mission Memory Garden’s Cemetery at 23215 W. 75th St. Shawnee, Kansas 66227.

Chuck West will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community, but his spirit and the impact he made will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.