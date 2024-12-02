June 2nd, 1942 – November 19th, 2024

Jerry Lee Kittel was born on June 2nd, 1942 in Webb City, Missouri to Ruth Reynolds and Franklin Kittel. He was raised in the Rosedale, Kansas City, Kansas area. He married the love of his life Judith Coleman on November 7th they were married for 53 years. They had 3 daughters together. Jerry worked for HQ, Strong Heart, and Shawnee Mission Medical Center before he retired officially and moved with Judy to Arizona. They lived in Arizona from 2009-2015 before they decided to move back to be closer to family.

Jerry didn’t know a stranger anyone he would meet would instantly love his warmth and sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh. He loved being a Dad and Grandpa, his family meant the world to him. He was a strong believer in the Christian faith. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Gardner. He always lent a helping hand whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lee Ann, his parents, his brothers: James, and Alvin, his sister Ruth, and his beloved wife Judy. He leaves behind his daughters: Robin (Johnny) Young and Deanna Crain. His grandchildren: Erica (Jamar) Calhoun, Heather (Chris) Crouch, David (Myndy) Avey, Kyle Martin, and Cody Martin. His 6 Great Grandchildren: Damonte Kennedy, Anneliese and Eliana Karuga, Adrianna, Jamar Jr., and Zaniyah Calhoun. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Ray and Shirley Dick, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7th at 3:00 pm in the afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Gardner: 324 E. Shawnee St. Gardner, Kansas 66030. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Cemetery next to his beloved wife at a later date.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.