March 6, 1944 — November 22, 2024

DeSoto, Kansas

John Peter Thiessen Jr. “I’ve led a sheltered life”.

John had a passion for Kansas City barbecue, 6ft blondes, the Huskers, white water canoeing, photography, the Kansas City Chiefs, New Zealand, red cream soda, Steamboat Willie, anything mint chocolate, daiquiri ice, talking like Donald Duck, his grand dogs, Ronald Reagan, magic tricks, and Pussy Galore; not necessarily in that order. He was not a fan of technology, fast drivers, or pants that fit. John had many accomplishments to include setting school records in basketball, being Drum Major, his US Air Force service as a fireman and his graduation from Pittsburg State University; he was proud to be a Gorilla. He explored this world with Traveler, his faithful travel companion of 40 years by his side visiting more countries than most knew existed (84+). John was great at making sun-tea, finding the cheapest fuel in the area, and hoarding Freddy’s fry sauce. He could fix anything around the house or a car using duct tape and a hammer. John’s story telling was epic, often involving Tongan kings, Samoan tribal leaders, catching octopus, chisanbop, sea lions and getting his ear cut off. Trips around Europe, New Zealand and the South Pacific with his daughters and grandchildren typically involved death defying stunts in volcanoes, hurricanes and avalanche paths. This provided for more good stories and he claimed that is what brought his life the most joy. His time in Egypt with his brother Richard was an especially favorite memory of John’s. In between his many adventures, John was winning money at the casino, eating at his favorite restaurant Dickies, or chanting “rah rah ree, kick ‘em in the knee; rah rah ras, kick ‘em in the other knee” at his grandkids events.

John loved his adventures, and on November 22, 2024, he departed for Heaven to enjoy his greatest canoe trip yet. His legacy will carry on with his daughters Kori and Laura, who he adored and was so very proud of; sons-in-law Michael and David, who he had a deep admiration for; his incredible grandchildren who made his eyes light up even more: Alex, Zack, Joe, Petra, Francie, Eliot and Grace; great-grandchildren Abram and Kehlani, who brought him great joy in his final days; his brothers Richard and Michael; his nieces and nephews; his best friend of 67 years, Med, together they got into countless shenanigans that gave everyone a lot of laughs; and his partner, Sue, who he loved dearly and happily shared several good years with. John was born March 6, 1944, in Lincoln, Nebraska to his personal heroes Barbara and John Thiessen Sr, who preceded him in death.

The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Mid America Rehab, Johnson County Rehab and Pure Life Renal for the incredible care they provided for John. You were all blessings to John and our family.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.