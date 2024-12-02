January 28, 1957 — November 27, 2024

Shawnee

Kyle Steven Jorgensen went home to Heaven November 27, 2024. He was born on January 28,1957 in Kansas City, Mo. to Harry and Carol Uhlrich Jorgensen. He lived most of his life in the Kansas City area.

Growing up in a 1960s Prairie Village neighborhood was an idyllic childhood. Kyle excelled at baseball and basketball. Along with his family, he enjoyed camping and ski vacations, as well as hunting trips with his dad and brother. He attended Ridgeview Elementary and Meadowbrook Junior High School. At Shawnee Mission High School, he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1975.

After briefly attending Johnson County Community College and the University of Miami, he enrolled at Baker University, Baldwin City, KS. There he joined his brother as a member of the Zeta Chi Fraternity. He was an exceptionally good student.

Kyle earned a masters in English from Pittsburg State. He worked at AT&T for 10 years, and lived for part of those years in Reading, PA. Kyle was Catholic and considered a vocation in the priesthood. Returning to Kansas, he began a teaching career in districts in the Kansas City area.

Kyle enjoyed bowling, monthly outings with high school friends, and cheering on the Royals and Chiefs. He was an avid reader. He also loved trivia and politics.

Kyle is survived by his brother Kurt and his wife Sally, Overland Park, and his sister Kim and her husband David, Blanco, TX. He is also survived by 5 nephews: Ryan Jorgensen and his sons, Edward and Leon, Kyle Jorgensen, and Eric Jorgensen, all of Overland Park; Jack Killen and his wife Allison, Houston, TX., and Mark Killen, his wife Grace, and their soon-to-arrive son, Ft. Worth, TX. He will be missed by a host of cousins, his Aunt Helen, and his beloved dog JoJo.

A memorial is planned for a later date. Kyle gave the gift of life to others by donating his organs.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.