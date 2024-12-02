Plans for Leawood’s veterans memorial by city hall take shape

Plans for a veterans memorial on Leawood City Hall grounds sailed through the Leawood Planning Commission on Tuesday night with little discussion.

The commission unanimously approved a design that makes small changes to the plaza just south of the bubbling fountain near the building’s front entrance to create the memorial.

Design for the memorial makes use of a low brick wall and flag poles already in the plaza. It calls for granite to be added to the wall, with six bronze seals attached. The seals will be the official Department of Defense seals of the Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

In addition, there will be six star etchings in granite at grade level surrounding the flush-mounted ground illumination. On either side will be 6-foot polished black granite slabs engraved with the memorial’s sponsors and the dedication date. The memorial would be lit, and some changes would be made to the sidewalk approaches, but the existing landscaping and the number of parking spaces would be unaffected.

The memorial will be funded by private donations, said Melissa Duggan, Leawood’s cultural arts supervisor. So far, the city has received $24,800. Fundraising will begin in earnest once the measure is approved by the Leawood City Council.

Councilmembers have been talking about a city memorial for veterans since an advisory board took up the idea a year ago. At a work session last summer, councilmembers gave it an informal go-ahead for the City Hall location.

About 1,500 veterans live in Leawood. The memorial will be dedicated to all veterans past and present who have served in war and peacetime.

