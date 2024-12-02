Marcha L. Pipes

October 10, 1927 — November 21, 2024

Overland Park

Marcha Lujean Pipes, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Village Shalom, having been comforted by close family members and friends in the preceding days. Marcha was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Barnard, MO., to Noma and Clyde (C.D.) Sawyers. She grew up in Northwestern Missouri and moved to Saint Joseph, MO, in 1943. She graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph in 1945, and earned an undergraduate degree from Northwest MO State Teacher’s College, Maryville, MO. She married Donald E. Pipes on July 29, 1950, and they were blessed with a son, Bruce, and daughter, Susan.

She graduated in 1966 from the University of Kansas with a master’s degree in Education. Her 44 year teaching career began in northwestern MO, continued in Olathe and Overland Park, Kansas, and she retired from the Shawnee Mission School District, Overland Park, Kansas, in 1995. She was an outstanding, dedicated educator and reading specialist who inspired countless students to believe in themselves and succeed in and out of the classroom.

Marcha was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, and she will be fondly remembered as having a great sense of humor, attending family gatherings, and spending time with her grandchildren. She continued to maintain her active lifestyle well into her 90’s, with friends of her Book club, former teaching colleagues, attending KU basketball games, as well being a loyal KC Royals and Chiefs fan. In addition, she served many years on the Finance Committee of the U.S. Figure Skating Association Board of Directors, and she was locally involved as President of the KC Figure Skating Club. Marcha lived life to its fullest, She loved being with her sisters and spending time with family and friends, and her years living in Wayzata, Minnesota, were filled with year-round outdoor activities among friends there. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Pipes, and sister, Sarah Clarece (Sawyers) Smith. Marcha is survived by: her son, Bruce; daughter, Susan (Troy) Kerr of Overland Park; three grandchildren, Regan, Rachel, and James Kerr; Her loving sister: Carolea Beaumont (George), nieces: Jill Rocksund (Dan); Marsee Goldstein (Bob); Terri Allred (Mark), Julie Carey (Joe). Great nieces and nephews include: Gunnar, Tait, Brandon, Shaina, Tommy, Krista, Lindsey, and Shaun, as well as many loving, supportive family members and close friends without whom her last months would have been much more difficult.

A funeral service for Marcha will be held Thursday, December 5th, at Resurrection Church, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, Kan. Family will greet friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 noon, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. There will be a private burial. Marcha believed in the work of The Harvesters Community Food Network, and memorial contributions in her name would be appreciated (harvesters.org).

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.