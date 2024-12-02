March 23, 1991 – November 25, 2024

Scott Christopher Freeman, 33, of Shawnee, KS, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2024.

Scott was born in Kansas City, KS on March 23, 1991. He is survived by his mother, Sharon F. Freeman of Shawnee, KS; sister Stacey L. Bowen and her husband Michael E. of Ottawa, KS; niece McCartney E. Barnhart of Ottawa, KS; and many other family members who loved him very much.

Scott will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, his love of animals, computers and gaming. He will be remembered most of all for his fierce love and loyalty to his family. His unconditional love was tangible and strong and will live on in those whose lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed and loved always.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.