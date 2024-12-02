Terence B. Oliver

September 20, 1957 — November 23, 2024

Overland Park, KS

On September 20th, 1957, Terence Blane Oliver, better known as “Terry”, was born in Macon, Georgia to Marvin and Annita Oliver. Terry enjoyed artwork, academics and athletics—what he referred to as the triple A’s. He attended St. Peter Claver Catholic School with his siblings, Darryl and Marvita. As a young child, Terry was an avid collector of GI Joe toys, played a mean game of marbles and found a creative outlet through drawing superhero cartoons.

At the age of 12, the Oliver family relocated to Overland Park, Kansas. While attending Nallwood and later Shawnee Mission South, sports and art continued to play a major role in Terry’s life, alongside his time spent working at the family restaurant. His greatest influences were his parents, grandparents, and coaches, who taught him to be industrious, nurture his talents, and persevere.

Terry received a full scholarship to Alcorn State University. There, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, the Tri-Beta Honorary Society, and Alpha Kappa Mu. He was also a cadet in Army ROTC and participated in the Brookhaven National Laboratory semester program. Terry was selected for the 1978 – 79 edition of Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities. He graduated with honors with a B.S. in Chemistry. After graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Engineer Branch of the Army.

Terry’s military career reflects a strong commitment to service and leadership, marked by extensive training and a wide range of assignments. He completed Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Airborne Paratrooper and Jumpmaster Training, Army Aviator Flight School, Combined Armed Services Staff School and Command General Staff College. His aviation assignments included 2nd Infantry Division, 1st Infantry Division, 937th Engineer Group, 17th Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Brigade and 18th Aviation Brigade, and 12th Aviation Brigade.

Other assignments included Operations Officer, 18th Airborne Corps and IG Inspection Chief, V Corps. He participated in Operations Desert Shield and Storm with the 82nd Airborne Brigade and 18th Aviation Brigade.

Rising to the rank of Major, Terry earned the Senior Aviator Badge, reflecting his skill and dedication. After retiring from the military, he transitioned to a civilian career in diverse fields, including financial planning, laboratory toxicology, and chemistry and supply management at the General Services Administration (GSA), before retiring from federal service in 2020.

During his initial assignment in Korea, a serendipitous visit to a tailor shop changed the course of his life when he met the love of his life, his wife, Suki. Together, they raised three beautiful daughters, and one of his greatest joys was creating lasting memories with his family. The military presented an exciting and challenging path that allowed them to travel the world, before eventually settling back to his hometown in Kansas.

As a father, Terry will be remembered for his unconditional love, unwavering support, and infinite patience. He led by example, teaching invaluable life lessons and raising his daughters to be strong, independent, and, above all else, kind. To his wife of over 40 years, he will always be remembered as her knight in shining armor—protective, loving, and charming. A man of vast knowledge, Terry played many roles in his family’s life—math tutor, science fair advisor, motivational coach, driving instructor, financial planner, and an exceptional storyteller. His generosity toward those he loved knew no limits, and the impact he made is immeasurable.

Terry is survived by his wife Suki Lee Oliver; daughters Jenna Oliver Schipull (Robert Schipull), Soni Ann Oliver (Terrance Kennedy), and Hanna June Oliver; his father Mickey Oliver; siblings Darryl Oliver (Lisa) and Marvita Oliver; granddaughter Naomi Oliver Kennedy, as well as many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Oliver; nephew, Isaiah Oliver; grandmothers Annie Laura Oliver, Edith Barnes Samuel and Lillie White Sewell; and grandfather, Rev. Dr. George Alexander Sewell.

A celebration of life will be held in Overland Park, KS at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by the service at 10:00 AM. Military Funeral Honors will take place at Fort Leavenworth, KS at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations:

Kansas City Hospice House I AM ALS Paralyzed Veterans of America

“At every juncture and through all circumstances, my family provided me with too many wonderful memories to mention. I am comforted with the knowledge that they will endure and prosper.”

– Terry Oliver

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.