Plans for drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros’ newest Johnson County location are taking shape.

The Oregon-based company has begun construction on its new location at the 97 Metcalf development in Overland Park.

Dutch Bros is coming to 9721 Metcalf Ave.

The coffee chain is building a new location just off Metcalf Avenue, at the site of the former Sears store.

There, it will neighbor Texas Roadhouse and QuikTrip, which are both already open, and will also be near an incoming Panera cafe.

Company officials did not have an opening date on hand when most recently reached by the Post.

Dutch Bros offers coffee and other caffeine boosts

The coffee chain’s menu features “classics” like lattes and mochas, as well as signature drinks like the seasonal “candy cane mocha” (with espresso, peppermint and chocolate milk) and the “golden eagle” (vanilla and caramel breve with caramel drizzle).

In addition to coffee, Dutch Bros also offers Rebel energy drinks in various flavors, such as peach and “double rainbro” (strawberry, peach and coconut).

The Dutch Bros menu also features other drinks like chai lattes, lemonades and smoothies.

This will be the sixth Dutch Bros in Johnson County

Dutch Bros has other Johnson County locations in Shawnee, Olathe and Lenexa.

The company is also in the process of opening another Overland Park location further south, at the Prairiefire shopping and entertainment district off 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

Across the state line, the company has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

