A new and improved Macy’s space at the Shops of Prairie Village is estimated to be completed in 2026.

Last month, Gregg Zike, a senior vice president of First Washington Realty, told the Prairie Village City Council that work on the Macy’s redevelopment is expected to begin in the first three months of 2025.

This comes after the Prairie Village Planning Commission approved First Washington’s latest in a series of plans —one of which included a 2023 groundbreaking that never materialized — to remake the old department store in October.

Mayor Eric Mikkelson previously said during a city council meeting that First Washington is likely to request public incentives to complete the redevelopment project.

What the project calls for

The redevelopment of 7070 Mission Road calls for the current three-story structure to become a two-story building.

Hen House, a current Shops tenant, will anchor the first floor of the building — mirroring previous plans.

The second floor features four different retail spaces facing West 71st Street.

After First Washington addressed grading and landscaping concerns, the planning commission approved the site plan in October.

Any public incentive requests need to go through the city council.

A look at the timeline for the redevelopment project

Zike told the city council on Nov. 18 that First Washington is finalizing construction documents and submitted a demolition permit.

Zike laid out the following timeline for the new redevelopment project at 7070 Mission Road:

Demolition on 7070 Mission Road is expected to begin in the first three months of 2025.

First Washington anticipates 10 to 16 months worth of construction.

The first round of retail openings is expected to take place in 2026, he said.

Corinth Quarter phase two also kicks off in 2025

Zike said phase two of Corinth Quarter is also expected to start on a similar schedule to that of the 7070 Mission Road redevelopment.

Phase two — approved in May — features largely cosmetic upgrades to the buildings at the southwest corner of 83rd Street and Mission Road.

Zike said because it is a smaller project, construction is likely to wrap up in the third quarter of 2025 with retail openings in early 2026.

Go deeper: Watch First Washington’s entire Nov. 18 presentation to the city council online here, starting at 3:27.