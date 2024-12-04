December 30, 1991 — November 23, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Ethan Joseph Burke, 32, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home November 23, 2024. Ethan was born December 30, 1991 in Merriam, KS. He attended St. Elizabeth Grade School, O’Hara High School, Regis High School in Hermosillo, Mexico his senior year, and Missouri State College.

Ethan had a great love of art and music, and a beautiful singing voice. He was a loyal friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Sara Burke; grandmothers, Kay Burke, and Anita Crist; grandfather, Mike Rogovein; brother, Jake Burke and Fiancé Kate Koby; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Kyle Leek; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Daniel Gochenour; five nieces and nephews, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private services will be held.