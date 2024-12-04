Inside JCPRD: Celebrate 65 years of the aluminum Christmas tree at the Johnson County Museum

By the Johnson County Museum

This holiday season marks the 65th anniversary of one of the most iconic symbols of mid-century Christmas cheer—the aluminum Christmas tree. Whether it evokes fond memories of childhood holidays or you’re discovering this shimmering symbol of the Space Age for the first time, the aluminum tree has a way of captivating hearts and inspiring nostalgia. For just over a decade, it was the centerpiece of Christmas décor, bringing a futuristic twist to family celebrations. Come explore the history of these glittering trees at the Johnson County Museum, where you can experience the magic firsthand!

The aluminum tree’s sparkling beginnings

In December 1958, a toy sales manager at the Aluminum Specialty Company in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, saw a metal Christmas tree in a Chicago department store window. Inspired by its unique design but knowing it could be mass-produced more affordably, the company introduced a lighter, cheaper version to the market. By 1959, the Evergleam brand was born, and the aluminum tree became a must-have item. At its peak in 1964, the company produced 150,000 trees a year.

These sleek, metallic trees stood out for their unusual beauty. Paired with color-changing wheels that cast vibrant reflections on their silvery branches, the trees were a statement of modernity and consumer optimism. As the popularity of aluminum trees grew, so did the number of brands creating their own variations, including Revlis, Tomar Imperial Arctic Star, and Carey-McFall. While 75% of Evergleam trees were silver, companies offered trees in hues like gold, green, and the rarest of all, pink. Over the decade, millions of aluminum trees found their way into homes across America.

A space-age sensation

The aluminum tree wasn’t just a holiday decoration—it was a symbol of the future. During the post-World War II boom, aluminum was plentiful and affordable, and the trees were an innovative way to celebrate the holiday season. The addition of color wheels, revolving stands, and spotlights gave the trees an otherworldly glow, reflecting the excitement of the Space Age.

Though the aluminum tree was designed for easy assembly and maintenance—no more falling needles—it wasn’t without controversy. ALCOA (the Aluminum Company of America) warned against the safety of using electric lights with the metallic branches, instead recommending color wheels and simple ornaments. The trees were mostly meant to be admired as a glittering, light-reflecting display.

The fall of the aluminum tree

By the late 1960s, the aluminum tree began to lose its luster. The 1965 airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas television special helped shift public sentiment, with a famous scene featuring Linus sarcastically criticizing the “cold” look of an aluminum tree. This iconic moment, coupled with the desire for more traditional holiday symbols, led to the demise of the Evergleam and its competitors by the early 1970s.

But like many trends, what was once considered out of style has made a nostalgic comeback. Today, the aluminum tree is embraced as a charming retro icon of holiday cheer.

A special holiday exhibit at the Johnson County Museum

To celebrate 65 years of the aluminum Christmas tree, the Johnson County Museum is showcasing a rare collection of 20 aluminum trees! The collection, on loan from local collectors Steve and Mary Pruitt, includes a stunning variety of colors and styles.

The exhibit, housed in the All-Electric House, invites you to step back in time and experience how these trees helped redefine the American Christmas experience. The exhibit runs through Jan. 4, and is included in regular museum admission.

Join us for a special holiday tour

Don’t miss the chance to hear from Steve and Mary Pruitt, who will lead a special tour of their aluminum Christmas trees on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 PM. Learn more about the history and craftsmanship behind these iconic trees and see how they’ve become beloved collectibles. Registration is required, so be sure to visit jcprd.com/museum to reserve your spot!

Shop the museum store for unique gifts

While visiting the exhibit, don’t forget to stop by the museum store, where you can find miniature aluminum tinsel trees, holiday decorations, and unique gifts that capture the retro charm of the season. Whether you’re looking for a special gift or a nostalgic keepsake, there’s something for everyone.