JCCC Updates: What you need to know about the 2025-2026 FAFSA

The 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now available.

Historically, the FAFSA has been a time-consuming, complicated, and anxiety-inducing topic of conversation. Last fall, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) updated the form to simplify the filing process and make it more user-friendly.

However, many have dubbed the previous year’s FAFSA rollout “a fiasco.” Glitches in the form resulted in thousands of students going without federal financial aid or financial aid offers from colleges during the spring, summer, and fall of 2024.

Over the past several months, ED has addressed issues with the FAFSA process and reported successfully testing the 2025-2026 FAFSA form. Filers have reported positive experiences, and ED has increased staff and created resource guides for students, parents, and higher education professionals.

Here’s what experts from Johnson County Community College’s Financial Aid office think college students and their families need to know before filing the FAFSA, and where to get help if needed.

Why file the FAFSA?

Filing the FAFSA determines a student’s eligibility for federal student aid – funds from the U.S. government to pay for college. Federal student aid comes in many forms, including Pell Grants, Parent PLUS Loans, federal work-study, and direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans. Some of these programs are gift aid, but others, like loans, would need to be paid back after the receiving student is no longer enrolled in college. Completing the FAFSA does not commit the student to accepting any federal aid they may qualify for.

However, students who do not intend to use federal student aid may be required to file the FAFSA to determine if the student qualifies for scholarships, loans and other assistance provided by the institution or other organizations. Many colleges (including JCCC) use the FAFSA to determine eligibility for school-specific scholarships, grants, and other need-based financial assistance.

Who needs to file?

Students who anticipate or are thinking about attending college during the 2025-2026 school year should file the FAFSA. And don’t forget, currently enrolled college students need to refile the FAFSA every year they plan to be in school.

If the student is claimed as a dependent, their parent(s) needs to contribute information to the form. The student will have to input their information, too. Parents should have their tax return and filing information from the previous tax year (in this case, 2023) ready, along with Social Security information (if applicable), current balances of bank accounts, child support records, and information on investments, businesses, or property assets.

There are many criteria for independent students, but they file the FAFSA using their tax, financial, and personal information. If the independent student is married, they should also include their spouse’s information.

When should I file?

Most colleges and universities have their own FAFSA filing deadlines, priority deadlines, and first-come-first-served federal financial aid with limited funds. Students who file by the college’s priority deadline have a stronger chance of receiving aid; those who file later may find that scholarships or other aid they qualify for is already depleted.

However, the federal government deadline to file the 2025-2026 FAFSA is June 30, 2026, so students can still apply for federal student aid well into the school year. Students should note the FAFSA and institutional scholarship deadlines for each school they are interested in attending. JCCC’s FAFSA priority deadline for the upcoming year is March 15, 2025.

How do I file?

It is easiest to file online at studentaid.gov. First, filers need to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID/studentaid.gov account and wait for full verification (1-3 days) before they should begin the form. Verification can take 1-3 days.

Where do I go If I need help?

JCCC will host a variety of events this winter and spring to help students and their parents complete the FAFSA. Upcoming FAFSA Completion Nights at JCCC’s main campus (12345 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS) are:

4-7 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2024, Student Center – RSVP

6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2025, Regnier Center – RSVP

5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Regnier Center – RSVP

At each of these events, JCCC experts will be available to answer questions and help students and families complete the FAFSA. Community members are welcome to attend, regardless of what colleges they are interested in attending.

Learn more

