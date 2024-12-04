October 31, 1948 — November 27, 2024

Shawnee

Mason Stephen Landau, a devoted family man, devout Christian, passionate amateur radio enthusiast, and dedicated health insurance agent, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2024, in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 76. He bravely battled pancreatic cancer, facing each day with strength and grace.

Born on October 31, 1948, in New York City, NY, Mason was the beloved son of Milton Harold Landau and Charlotte Helen Landau. He pursued his academic passions with vigor, earning an Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture from the State University of New York, Farmingdale, in 1968. His love for understanding the human mind led him to Kansas State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1972, followed by a Master of Science in Business in 1973.

Mason had a varied and fulfilling career from manager of Datsun car dealership, building his own business brokerage, and landing as a health insurance agent for several decades. He served his clients with integrity and dedication over the years. He held memberships in the Professional Insurance Agents Association and the Mo-Kan Council Amateur Radio Clubs, where he shared his passion for communication and technology.

Beyond his professional life, Mason was an ardent participant in various activities. He loved skiing, chess, traveling with his family, and tinkering with electronics, always curious about the world around him. However, his true joy came from his involvement in amateur radio, where he connected with fellow enthusiasts and embraced the spirit of exploration. This interest was memorialized by the 30-foot ham radio tower he constructed in his backyard.

Mason is survived by his loving wife, Susanne Marie Landau, his cherished daughter Elizabeth Landau and her husband Patrick Landau, and his devoted son Joshua Landau and his wife Sam Landau. He was a proud grandfather to Molly Landau, his most treasured role, spending every day showing her unconditional love and support. Mason is also survived by his dear sister Jane Anchin and brother-in-law Steve Anchin.

Preceded in death by his parents, Milton Harold Landau and Charlotte Helen Landau, Mason leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and intellectual curiosity. His memory will be forever cherished by his family and friends, who will miss his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to those he held dear.

Mason Stephen Landau’s life was a testament to the power of dedication, knowledge, and familial love. He will be remembered fondly and deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 at 12:30pm at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at Community Covenant Church in Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mason’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.