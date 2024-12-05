Donna M. Murray

April 24, 1933 — November 29, 2024

Olathe, Kansas

Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas F. Murray, son: Thomas Lee Murray and daughter: Christina M. Murray. She leaves behind her son: Raymond and his wife Deb Murray, daughters: Therese Murray-Allinder & Victor Vallejo, DJ and her husband Tim Power. Five grandchildren: Allison Murray, Thomas G. and his wife Mitzi Murray, Emily and her husband Louis Marroquin, Grace Power & Jack Power. Five great grandchildren: Makenzie Murray, Thomas N. Murray, Lacie Ellis Murray, Mia Rae, and Colton Marroquin.

Donna was a woman of great faith, she loved the Catholic Church and worked at St. Thomas Moore as the parish secretary for 27 years. I would be willing to bet there are quite a few stories to be had there. I used to stop by on occasion, but everyone was very well behaved at those times. She did make a trip to Rome for her 80th birthday and was able to meet Pope Francis back in 2013. It was the adventure of a lifetime.

Mother loved her family and celebrating birthdays, holidays, literally anything that would get the family together for a big batch of her lasagna. It was always the lasagna. We are not really sure if Mother could cook anything else! Christmas was always a surprise, one never actually knew what might be under the tree. I remember flaming yellow pants and a banjo that played: Sunrise, Sunset, among other things!

Mother loved to travel and used to go on cruises with her Aunt Ella every year. She also traveled abroad with her children several times and was able to see France (she dined at the top of the Eiffel Tower), Ireland (much golf, shopping, and Guinness), England (bussing thru the sheep to Stonehenge), Italy (Venice, Murano, Burano, and of course the Pope), and Switzerland (much chocolate) as well. Ahh but Rome you just couldn’t top that trip!

While no one would classify our Mother as a sports fanatic she enjoyed the Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks but she LOVED Clemson football! She worked as the football coach’s secretary back in the 50’s when our father was attending college there. She never missed a game and had new gear every year!

Services will be held at St. Thomas Moore Church on December 23rd: viewing from 9:30-10:30 am, Mass at 10:30.

