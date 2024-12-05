March 17, 1939 — December 1, 2024

Overland Park

Dorothy Ann Brigid Murphy, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on December 1, 2024. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family members. Born in Kansas City in 1939 to Joseph and Margaret Murphy, she was the twelfth of 14 children, Brigid was proud of her family and especially her Irish heritage. It was a happy coincidence that she was born on March 17th – St. Patrick’s Day. An inspiration and guiding light to many, especially her nieces and nephews, Brigid took many a young person under her wing providing comfort, advice and the sustenance needed to get out of a jam, ease a broken heart or work through a career quandary.

She attended Redemptorist school and trained as a beautician at Heavilin Beauty College. A gifted hair stylist, Brigid developed her own salon in Westwood, KS where her legions of clients appreciated her design talents, and no doubt benefited from her guiding nature as well.

Brigid was an adventurous and outgoing soul who loved her many trips with the Kansas City Ski Club on trips to Colorado, celebrating Saint Pat’s Day at Browne’s Irish Market, and traveling to faraway places such as Ireland and the Holy Land. She loved to host family gatherings, especially large group picnics in one of Kansas City’s beautiful parks to gather in all her extended family. At holiday times when meeting in a house, she would encourage family members to just “squeeze in…there’s room for all.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph, Patrick, James, Michael, and Jeremiah Murphy; her sisters Margaret (“Cissy”) Olson, Rose (“Rosie”) Hill, Kathleen (“Kate”) Mertz, Julia Knipper, Helen Mertz, and Virginia (“Cookie”) Hurley. Her sisters Delores (“Dodie”) Murphy, Rita Lechtenberg and brother-in-law Jerry Lechtenberg, sister-in-law Patty Murphy, and sister-in-law Lisa Murphy survive her, as do many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2024, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri. A Mass of the Resurrection. Burial will be 10:30 am, Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monarch Hospice, 7451 Switzer, Suite 100, Shawnee, KS 66203.

