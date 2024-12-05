May 17, 1930 — November 27, 2024

Prairie Village, Kansas

Helen Diane Barrett, age 94, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away November 27, 2024. Private graveside burial.

Diane was a lifelong Kansas City area resident. She attended J.C. Nichols Grade School, Southwest High School, and Kansas City University. She taught second grade at Linwood School in Kansas City, Missouri, and Corinth Elementary School in Leawood, Kansas. She was co-owner of Blue Hills Nursery, a longtime member of Cherokee Christian Church and now at Country Club Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian and Art Howell, her husband of 55 years, Bruce Barrett and is survived by sons Brad Barrett and his wife, Betsy of Prairie Village, Kansas and Rick Barrett and his wife Catherine of Overland Park, Kansas and a granddaughter, Taylor Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity.

