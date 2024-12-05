February 9th, 1941 – November 24th, 2024

Hollie Horace Ham, Jr., of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on February 9, 1941, in Manilla, Iowa. Hollie’s life was marked by dedication to family, hard work, and a love of simple pleasures.

Throughout his career, Hollie embraced diverse roles as a business owner, salesman, and postman, bringing an unwavering sense of diligence and integrity to each position he held. His professional endeavors were not only a means to support his family but also a testament to his industrious spirit.

Outside of work, Hollie was known for his enthusiasm for watching sports – football, baseball and NASCAR, cherishing time spent with his grandchildren, and traveling with his beloved wife, Selma. These interests provided him with joy and fulfillment throughout his life. Hollie was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Selma, dearly loved daughter, Deanna, and his older brother Donald. His family was his pride and joy, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth.

He is survived by his sisters Ina Mae Couture and Shirley Hartman, children, Son Trey, Son Kenneth, Son Toby, and Daughter Kelly. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry forward the fond memories and love that Hollie imparted.

A service to honor Hollies life will be held on December 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church at the corner of College Blvd and Lone Elm in Olathe, Kansas. Family and friends are welcome to gather and celebrate the life of a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. After the service and fellowship, all are invited to Austin’s to share memories.

Hollie Horace Ham, Jrs. memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

