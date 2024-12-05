James Robert King

January 12, 1944 — November 21, 2024

Overland Park, KS

James (Jim) Robert King passed away on November 21, 2024, at his home in Overland Park, KS. He was born on January 12, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS and was the son of Jesse and Edith King.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by daughter Julie and husband Matthew Wall and their son, Dylan and his wife, Chloe. He is also survived by daughter Angela King and her partner, Keith Janesko, and her son Brandon and his wife, Alex, and his great grandchildren, Lucas, Mason and Harper. He is also survived by son James, and James and his wife Jennifer King have two children, Tyler and Abby. He cherished his kids and their families and shared many wonderful times with all of them. He is also survived by his brother Ed and wife Mary King and their kids Kelly and Jeff Pitcher, their sons Steve and Dylan, and Steve and Katie Harvey and their kids, Scott and Rachael.

He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962 and attended Hutchinson Junior College for one year. He then transferred to The University of Kansas where he earned a Bachelors Degree in 1966 while a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He later completed over 20 hours towards a Master of Business Administration degree at Rockhurst College.

He started with Hallmark Cards in 1967 and continued until retirement in 1996. While with Hallmark, he worked in the offices in Kansas City and Chicago and White Plains, NY. He worked in the Credit Department for over 20 years and then went into the Retail Real Estate Division with the responsibilities for leasing shopping center space for Hallmark retail stores in various parts of the country.

Jim was a huge fan of Kansas University sports and particularly its basketball teams. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, reading, travel, and dining. He valued the many friends he made from Hutchinson High and met a group of the guys in Las Vegas each year. Likewise, he enjoyed the close friendship of many Hallmark friends and those friendships continued through the years.

A Celebration of Life/ Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. Private burial to follow.

