Roxie Hammill December 5, 2024 Local Business Former Lackman Library branch gets new life as home of Lenexa construction firm John Novak (left) and Lynn Newkirk, owners of Newkirk Novak Construction Partners. Photo credit Caroline Ewing. The former Lackman Library in Lenexa is under renovation and set to become the new company headquarters of Newkirk Novak Construction Partners by the end of the year, according to a release from the Lenexa construction company. Newkirk Novak officials heralded the move from the company's space at 11200 W. 79th St. as an action that will emphasize its commitment to community-focused work. The firm has an emphasis on public sector construction and is using a company with ties to the library's original designer to redo the building's interior. With 62 employees, Newkirk Novak has outgrown its 7,500-square-foot current address, according to the release. The firm was founded in 2017. Located at 15345 W. 87th St. Parkway, the library opened its doors in 1986 but has been closed since 2019, after a new Lenexa branch was opened in the City Center development. It was sold for $2.05 million to an affiliate of the construction company. Renovation to the 18,000-square-foot space will be mostly on the interior, with minor exterior improvements, a company spokesperson said. Officials expect to be moved into the space by the end of the year. The interior is being remodeled to include a training room, collaborative spaces and conference areas, a break room and outdoor patio and an equipped workout gym, according to the news release. Company officials declined to share the amount invested in the renovation. Multistudio, formerly Gould Evans, designed the library in the 1980s and also has worked on the renovation, according to the news release. Company officials called the move a turning page that is "breathing new life into a cherished community landmark." "Like Johnson County Library, the purpose and vision of Newkirk Novak includes supporting partners in creating purposeful community spaces," said owner John Novak. "Providing a reimagined learning environment as a place for our employees to connect with each other, our clients and be in the heart of the Lenexa community is something we're incredibly excited about." Read more local business news: Guitars, mandolins and more — Longtime JoCo music shop expands with acoustic-only store About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.