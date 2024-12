The Lenexa City Council last month gave the green light to a 22-unit duplex development near the Canyon Creek subdivisions in the western part of the city.

On Nov. 19, the city council voted 6-0 to approve a preliminary an final plan and plat for Wheatley Point West, a 9.5-acre duplex development at the northwest corner of 99th Street and Clare Road. Councilmembers Joe Karlin and Bill Nicks were absent.

Prairie Star Partners Inc. is the applicant for the project.

The city council previously approved a preliminary plan and plat for the project back in 2022. It expired in April 2024.

“They’re just looking to re-energize this project and get some development going here,” Stephanie Sullivan, Lenexa planning manager, said to the city council.

The development contains 22 units

The development will contain 11 two-family structures for a total of 22 dwelling units.

It also includes new public streets, which are under construction, and other infrastructure improvements, like a landscaping plan and new sidewalks.

It will be located located near the Canyon Creek Forest and Canyon Creek Highlands single-family subdivisions.

Preliminary and final plans were packaged

There were no significant changes from the new final plan and plat and the one that previously approved by the city council in 2022, according to city documents.

Because the plans were similar, both the preliminary and final plans for the project were packaged into one vote.

“We didn’t want to belabor the process, make it more complicated, make them do an extra stop at the planning commission before coming back,” Sullivan said. “It’s a relatively small subdivision.”

Discussion on plans was sparse

While plans for the development previously sparked controversy with residents from neighboring subdivisions, no one spoke before the council voted.

The only discussion from the city council came from Councilmember Courtney Eiterich, who asked Sullivan to clarify where drainage will go at the development.

No timetable was given for when the development will be completed.

