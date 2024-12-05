An Olathe teenager is dead and a classmate is in the custody of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office following a death investigation outside of Spring Hill on Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said that deputies were called to a house in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive at 2:58 a.m.

The address is near 231st Street and Hedge Lane Road, about one-mile southwest of Spring Hill, just over the Johnson County line.

Kelly said a 911 caller requested an ambulance for an injured juvenile inside the house.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they discovered the juvenile deceased inside the home,” Kelly said in the release. “A second juvenile was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.”

The release went on to say that investigators from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit were called in to assist with the investigation after Miami County investigators obtained a search warrant for the house.

“During the investigation, the juvenile at the hospital was taken into custody and brought to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office,” Kelly said. “The juvenile was subsequently transported to a juvenile detention facility.”

The deceased teen has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Olathe.

Deputies have not released any information about his cause of death or any other details of the investigation, only saying that an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The juvenile who was taken to the hospital and later arrested is a 16-year-old male from Spring Hill. He remained in custody on Thursday, and deputies have not released any details on charges he could face.

Kelly said both teens were students at Spring Hill High School.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact their Investigations Division at 913-297-3232 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.