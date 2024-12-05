November 8, 1968 — November 28, 2024

Lenexa

Stephen Patrick Miles, 56, passed away on November 28, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on November 8, 1968, Stephen lived a life marked by service, adventure, and deep family ties. After completing high school, Stephen embarked on a distinguished career in the United States Navy, where he served with honor for two decades. His naval journey took him across the globe aboard the USS Goldsborough, USS Peleliu, and USS Shreveport and returned to the US as an electronics instructor. Stephen served during the Gulf War and Desert Storm, as well as provided emergency support after Hurricane Katrina. He was also stationed in Hawaii, California, Florida, and Maryland throughout his career. He retired honorably as a Petty Officer First Class. Upon retiring from the Navy, Stephen chose to live just a block from his parents, Roger and Carole Miles. Stephen enjoyed watching NASCAR races, sailing, and being a HAM radio operator. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be profoundly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Carole Miles; his brother, Jeffrey Miles; his sister, Suzanne Dougan, and her husband, Brad Dougan; and his niece, Lauren Dougan.

A visitation in Stephen’s honor will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where family and friends can come together to celebrate his life and share memories. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Stephen’s legacy of loyalty and commitment to family and country will be fondly remembered.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.