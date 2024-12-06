A search for a new county appraiser began Thursday as county commissioners accepted the resignation letter of Appraiser Beau Boisvert.

Boisvert, who has been appraiser for five years, will step down Jan. 24, 2025 due to health concerns.

Commissioners regretfully accepted his retirement at Thursday’s meeting and praised him for his work with the county, which started when he was hired in 2019.

Commission Chair Mike Kelly cited Boisvert’s professionalism in handling some difficult years, “not only in dealing with a market you didn’t create, dealing with state statues you didn’t create, having to deal with people who didn’t necessarily want to have to deal with the county.”

Boisvert oversaw the annual valuation of real estate for property tax purposes during the COVID years and their aftermath, in which spiking values and the ensuing property taxes became a hot topic among residents.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft said Boisvert was temperamentally well equipped to handle the heat.

“The position you hold is a tough one. Not too many people knock on your door and say, ‘Hey I want to pay more in tax,’” Ashcraft said. “You always have impressed me as someone who has good humor and a genteel manner. Whoever replaces you will have big shoes and a big heart to fill.”

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick pointed out that the appraiser must follow state law in setting property values and that county commissioners cannot interfere in how values are set.

Boisvert came to Johnson County from Arizona, where he worked as chief appraiser in Maricopa County and as chief deputy in Yavapai County.

After the meeting, Boisvert, 65, said he plans to spend some time doing colored pencil artwork and that he will likely go back to Arizona where he has family.

County staff are planning for a nationwide executive search with candidate interviews as early as February. Deputy County Appraiser Kara Endicott will become the interim appraiser after Boisvert leaves in January.