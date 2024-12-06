fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: A greener future for Heartland Elementary

Share this story:

The City of Overland Park and the 69 Express project team made a lasting impact a couple of weeks ago by donating and planting additional trees behind the school to enhance the natural buffer between the highway. A great example of working #BVTogether to improve our school community!

Previous article
Local obituaries from Nov. 22 – Dec. 5
Next article
County appraiser is a ‘tough’ job. JoCo is now looking for a new one.

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO