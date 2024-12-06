Crews battle major fire at Olathe apartment construction site

Olathe Fire investigators are trying to determine what may have sparked a significant fire at an apartment complex under construction near Parker Street and Loula Street early Friday morning.

A resident in a home nearby called 911 just after 4 a.m. to report that a building in the construction site at 315 S. Parker St. was on fire.

Firefighters arrived to report heavy fire from the roof of the two-story apartment building.

Crews went to work battling the flames from outside the building, both on the ground and from the ladders of aerial trucks positioned above the flames.

The apartment complex is called Archer Villas.

According to the developer’s website, when completed, the property would be a gated residential community consisting of 208 luxury apartments spread across eight buildings with a clubhouse and a lake on the property.

The project was approved by Olathe’s city council in October 2017, the Kansas City Star reported at the time.

In a post on X, Olathe Fire Capt. Mike Hall said responding firefighters could see the fire from four miles away.

Hall said early Friday morning that part of the building had collapsed due to the fire.

Ten Olathe fire trucks responded to battle the flames.

Olathe Fire was assisted by a Battalion Chief from the Northwest Consolidated Fire District and several Johnson County Med-Act ambulanceunits, including a firefighter rehabilitation unit. The rehabilitation unit helps keep firefighters hydrated and monitors their vitals during significant fires.

No injuries had been reported as of the publication of this article.

Most fire trucks were inside the construction area Friday morning, and police say they do not expect the fire to cause any traffic issues.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Overland Park responded to empty Olathe Fire stations to fill in until off-duty Olathe firefighters could staff reserve fire trucks and begin covering new calls for service.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.