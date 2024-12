The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s annual Luminary Walk is one of the best holiday lights displays of its kind in America.

That’s according to the results of USA Today’s 2024 Readers’ Choice awards.

Overland Park’s arboretum, 8909 W. 179th St., finished third in the running among 19 botanical garden holiday light display nominees nationwide, finishing behind Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, and

Galaxy of Lights at Huntsville Botanical Garden in Huntsville, Alabama.

USA Today’s 2024 Reader’s Choice awards used readers’ votes to determine the 10 best in dozens of categories, from craft cocktails to clothing subscription services.

The publication described Overland Park’s annual Luminary Walk as one that “will get you in the spirit of the season in no time, thanks to its illuminated garden paths, live music, fairytale villages, train rides, woodland walkways, and photos with Santa.”

The newspaper also noted the Luminary Walk display features an adults-only “Candlelight Stroll” on select nights during the holiday season, as well as “Electric Glow” nights that feature smaller crowds and limited lights-only features on the display for those with special sensory needs.

Luminary Walk goes for two more weekends

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Garden’s annual wintertime Luminary Walk light display began the week of Thanksgiving and continues through the end of December.

The Luminary Walk itself will be on for two more weekends, including this Friday and Saturday, as well as again on Dec. 13 and 14.

There are more Candlelight Stroll nights on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, and there are nearly a dozen more nights to experience Electric Glow before the final night on Dec. 30.

Each night, the display is open from 5-9 p.m., with last entry at 8 p.m.

General admission on Luminary Walk and Candlelight Stroll nights is $17 ($15 for members of the arboretum). Children five and younger get in free.

Admission on Electric Glow nights is $12 ($10 for members), and children five and younger are still free.