Rev. Margi Colerick says her love for Nativity scenes started in 1960 when her mother made one for her church’s Christmas bazaar.

Then a thirteen-year-old, Colerick became fascinated as she watched her mother bring the nativity scene to life. Since then, she has been collecting and creating Nativity scenes herself.

This year Colerick is selling off about a third of her collection and displaying others at Merriam Christian Church, 9401 Johnson Dr., where her daughter, Robin, is currently the pastor.

The display and sale opened to the public on Thursday.

“For the first hour and a half we were open, people were like frenzied piranhas just grabbing everything,” Colerick said.

She estimates that they’ve sold over 100 sets as of Friday afternoon.

The sale continues on Friday through 8 p.m., and customers continue browsing on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday, from noon-6 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the outreach program at Merriam Christian Church.

