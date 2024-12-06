fbpx
Juliana Garcia

Community Events

PHOTOS: Hundreds brave frigid temps for Prairie Village holiday tree lighting

Prairie Village holiday tree lighting ceremony
Santa Claus and kids pose in front of the tree at Corinth Square immediately after the Prairie Village Foundation's 39th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The Prairie Village Foundation’s 39th annual holiday tree lighting featured dancing, a drum line and special appearances from Santa Claus and mascots.

Despite frosty temperatures hovering in the 20s Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered at Corinth Square for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event is one of the main fundraisers for the Prairie Village Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides residents with utility or rent payment assistance, food programs and more. (Online donations are still being accepted here.)

As the crowd enjoyed their hot chocolate and cookies, there were performances from Dancerz Unlimited and the Shawnee Mission East drum line, as well as special guests like The Grinch and Cindy Lou Hoo, characters from Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Here’s a look at what you may have missed at the annual event:

Prairie Village holiday tree lighting
There were plenty of snacks to enjoy at the 39th annual Prairie Village holiday tree lighting ceremony, including cotton candy. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The KC Wolf at the Prairie Village holiday tree lighting ceremony
K.C. Wolf kept the crowd entertained as they waited for dance performances and Santa Claus. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Dancerz Unlimited
Dancerz Unlimited shared three different dance numbers with the crowd on Thursday night. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Grinch and Cindy Lou Hoo
The Grinch and Cindy Lou Hoo made an appearance at the 39th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Kids stare at sky for Santa
Some kids in the crowd kept an eye out for Santa Claus in the sky. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Shawnee Mission East drum line
The Shawnee Mission East drum line made their way through the crowd just before Santa’s arrival. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Santa at Prairie Village event
The Prairie Village Police Department escorted Santa Claus through the crowd on Thursday evening. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Holiday tree lighting Prairie Village
Police Chief Byron Roberson (left), Santa Claus (center) and Mayor Eric Mikkelson flipped the switch to turn on Prairie Village’s tree. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Prairie Village holiday tree lighting ceremony
Shortly after the lights turned on, families made their way to the twinkling tree for photos. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

 

