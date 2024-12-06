The Prairie Village Foundation’s 39th annual holiday tree lighting featured dancing, a drum line and special appearances from Santa Claus and mascots.

Despite frosty temperatures hovering in the 20s Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered at Corinth Square for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

The event is one of the main fundraisers for the Prairie Village Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides residents with utility or rent payment assistance, food programs and more. (Online donations are still being accepted here.)

As the crowd enjoyed their hot chocolate and cookies, there were performances from Dancerz Unlimited and the Shawnee Mission East drum line, as well as special guests like The Grinch and Cindy Lou Hoo, characters from Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Here’s a look at what you may have missed at the annual event: