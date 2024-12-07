Your Library: The Spring 2025 Guide is available next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Spring 2025 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information for the months of January-April; inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in December (Spring), April (Summer) and August (Fall), and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features:

New Program Department Hopes to Deepen Relationships with Community

Library Boosts Convenience with Wireless Printing

Comprehensive Library Master Plan Progress Updates

Online Author Talks

Meet a Friend: Jodie Dietz

Celebrate Our Bookmark Design Contest Winners

Library Giving Day

Book Lovers Turned Bookstore Volunteers

The cover illustration, “Patchwork” by Shelly Pinto, is a representation, as the artist explains, of “a colorful kaleidoscope that I adored as a child.” Pinto, a graduate of Kansas City Art Institute, cofounded the handmade paper company Shizen Design and uses the paper in her work. Pinto’s art will be on exhibit at Lenexa City Center Library this spring — see page 19 for more details. Visit her website at shellypinto.com.

Johnson County Library has a great selection of events and activities for the spring. You can read all about it in the Spring 2025 Guide, which will be available next week at a branch near you.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom