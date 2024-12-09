Howard Michael Hartman

May 12, 1945 — December 5, 2024

Howard Michael “Mike” Hartman, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on December 5, 2024, in Lenexa, KS, at the age of 79. His passing was due to complications of kidney and heart failure.

Born on May 12, 1945 in Kansas City, MO, Mike had a life marked by a passion for learning, a knack for fixing things, and a love for adventure. After enduring a sweltering summer working in a warehouse, he discovered the cool comfort of a computer room. This experience sparked his interest in technology, leading him to pursue a degree and certifications in computer languages. Mike went on to become a systems analyst, contributing his expertise to various information technology companies throughout his career.

Upon retirement, Mike found joy in gardening and cooking, always eager to try out new recipes and share his culinary creations with family and friends. His inquisitive nature and desire to help others were evident through his involvement in missions construction trips and his willingness to assist anyone in need of a solution or repair. Mike’s love for travel took him and his family on many memorable journeys, where he relished in jokes, intrigue, and good conversation.

Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen D. Hartman; his children, Denise and her husband Kerry Godwin, and Mick and his wife Sarah Hartman. Their honorary grandchildren: McDouglas, Lydia her daughter Eden, Daniel, Abigail and Faith Archibong and their mother Christiana. Mike is survived by his brother J. Patrick Hartman of Florida. They will carry on his legacy of humor, enthusiasm for life, and exploration. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A visitation with the family will be held at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 p.m. on December 13, at Overland Park Assembly of God, located at 7700 W 75th St, Overland Park. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mike’s life and share in the memories of a man who brought warmth, laughter, and wisdom into their lives.

Mike Hartman may have left us physically, but his spirit will continue to travel with us, as we tell his jokes, remember his wisdom, and find joy in the simple pleasures he enjoyed. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and we mourn but not as people with no hope. We will be together again. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center (10901 Granada Ln, Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66211) or the pro-life charity of your choice in memory of Mike’s generous spirit and love for helping others.

