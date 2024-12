A company offering an “energetic experience” will soon make its Johnson County debut.

Hyper Energy Bar, a coffee and energy drink company that got its start in Iowa, has submitted plans for multiple locations in the county.

Hyper Energy Bar wants to open in Overland Park and Olathe

The company has filed one application for a location at 2250 W. Dartmouth St. in Olathe.

Hyper Energy Bar also aims to open another new location on the northeast corner of Nall Avenue and Indian Creek Parkway, near QuikTrip.

Hyper Energy Bar CEO Chris Whalen said an opening date is not yet set, but he hopes to at least open an initial location by the summer of 2025.

Hyper Energy Bar serves coffee and flavored energy drinks

The chain is primarily known for its “hyper-infused” energy drinks, which come in flavors like “violet voltage” (blue raspberry and watermelon) and “jet fuel” (watermelon, peach and mango).

The menu also features flavored coffee drinks, such as the “peanut butter clutter” (peanut butter, caramel, and chocolate) and the “campfire” (marshmallow, chocolate, brown sugar and cinnamon).

In addition to coffee and energy drinks, Hyper Energy Bar also offers fruit smoothies and snacks like muffin “tops” and cake pops.

The owner has ties to the area

Though this marks Hyper Energy Bar’s Johnson County debut, it’s not the first foray into the area for Whalen.

His family owns and operates multiple restaurants and hotel venues in Johnson County — including the Olathe Conference Center at the Embassy Suites Hotel, and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse inside the Hilton Garden Inn in Olathe.

In addition to expanding into Johnson County, he said he hopes to bring Hyper Energy Bar to the Missouri side of the metro area.

“The big thing was, how do we do something quick and bring that full-service hospitality into a quick service environment?” he said, in regards to launching Hyper Energy Bar. “It’s worked very well in central Iowa, and we’re really hoping to bring some of that magic down to Kansas City.”

