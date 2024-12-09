Jan E. James

August 3, 1957 — November 27, 2024

De Soto

Jan Elaine James (Rohr), proud mother and grandmother, passed away on 11/27/24 at the age of 67 in De Soto, KS. Jan was very outgoing and funny. She had a deep love for her dog Hot Rod, baking with those she loved, Sonic Dr. Pepper and funny cell phone mailbox greetings. She loved miniatures and was extremely talented at making doll houses. Many of her close family and friends were gifted one of her miniature creations.

Jan was loved and will truly be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Rohr, Maryann Rohr (Webb) and her grandsons Canon and Nate James. She is survived by sons Jeff and Chris; grandchildren Tyler, Ellie, Micah, and Lincoln as well as many other dear family members.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 on Tuesday December 10th at Amos Family Funeral Home located at 10901 Johnson Dr. in Shawnee, KS.

