JCCC Updates: Transferring college credits is easier with Kansas systemwide general education framework

A common misconception is that college credits earned at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) won’t transfer to a student’s current or future college or university. However, students who plan to continue their education at a higher education institution in Kansas can make credits earned at JCCC count toward a degree with the new Systemwide General Education Framework.

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) developed the Systemwide General Education Framework to make it easier for students to transfer (and not lose credits) within the Kansas public higher education system. This system includes all Kansas community colleges, Washburn University, and the six state universities – the University of Kansas (KU), Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University.

How it works

Students at JCCC can choose from four degrees that transfer seamlessly within the KBOR system:

In addition to taking courses in the degree field, students also take around 35 hours of general education course credits at JCCC. After students finish one of these degrees, the general education hours completed at JCCC will satisfy the general education requirements at the institution they transfer to. There are a few exceptions, which are outlined on the Kansas Board of Regents’ General Education Exceptions page.

Upon transferring their associate degree, the student can dive right into advanced courses for their chosen major or degree at a 4-year school. The Systemwide General Education Framework simplifies the transfer process for students (and schools), decreases overall costs for the student, and accelerates progress toward completing a degree.

JCCC and KBOR recommend completing the General Education Framework at JCCC or another 2-year college before transferring within the system. Once general education courses are completed, the student’s transcript verifies they’ve fulfilled Systemwide General Education requirements. If a student transfers prior to completing a degree, their credits will be accepted on a case-by-case basis at the receiving school. Completing an associate degree ensures that all credits will be accepted when a student transfers.

Start with an associate degree

Still figuring out a career path? Want to earn a degree but not sure what to study? That is normal and okay! As of 2022, about 75% of high school seniors/graduates reported feeling unprepared to make decisions about college, career, or their future right after high school.

The Associate of Arts, Fine Arts, and Science degrees were designed for those students who may not know a specific major, but who want to transfer to another institution of higher education after starting at JCCC. These degrees introduce students to prospective career paths/fields of study and help them figure out their future plans while they are earning credits toward a bachelor’s degree – at JCCC’s low per-credit-hour tuition rates.

Students complete general education requirements while exploring electives in science, engineering, technology, and math (STEM), humanities and social sciences, and/or fine arts. With the Systemwide General Education Framework, students don’t waste time or money on college classes that won’t ultimately count toward their degree. And they and get a quality, personalized college experience without a high price tag.

Same course, different price

Many people do not realize undergraduate college tuition rates are the same for all courses at a single institution, from required gen eds to advanced degree courses.

According to the KU website, the estimated cost of in-state attendance at KU for the 2024-2025 school year is:

Tuition – $11,268 (with additional varying program course fees)

Required Student Fees – $1,044

Housing/Food – Between $7,610-$17,574

Books/Course Materials/Equipment – $1,224

This brings the total estimated in-state cost of tuition at KU to between $21,146 and $31,110 per year.

For the average four years it takes to complete a bachelor’s degree, the total out-of-pocket cost at KU falls between $84,584 and $124,440. Tuition rates are not locked in for these students, meaning the actual price of their college degree can increase over the time it takes to complete a degree.

At JCCC, the estimated cost of in-state attendance for 2024-2025 is $121 per credit hour for in-state students (and it’s even lower for Johnson County residents), which includes all fees. Most of JCCC’s semester-long courses are three credit hours, totaling $363 for the same general education course taught at a different state educational institution (for a higher price).

For undecided or financially conscious students, starting at a community college can save them thousands of dollars – and they receive the same quality education. In fact, with JCCC’s smaller class sizes and higher student-to-teacher ratio, one could argue that JCCC offers a better, more personalized educational experience than other educational options.

Learn more

For more information on seamless transfer within Kansas higher education institutions, visit KBOR’s website. For more information on how Systemwide General Education works specifically at JCCC, visit JCCC’s website.