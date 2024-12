More than 1,500 people took to the streets outside of Children’s Mercy Park to pay homage to a Lenexa boy who died from injuries sustained in a car crash.

On Saturday, the first Nolan Davidson Champions Run took place outside the soccer stadium, which is home to Sporting KC, a favorite team of the late Nolan Davidson.

Participants and supporters showed up wearing shirts and face paint sporting the number 10, Davidson’s number with KC Fusion Soccer Club. The 9-year-old was also a member of the De Soto Thunder basketball team and the Lenexa-based youth sports group Herd Running.

Held on the first anniversary of Davidson’s death, which happened as the result of a drunk driving crash on Dec. 1, 2023, the race acted as both a fundraiser for the Nolan Davidson Foundation, in partnership with KC Fusion Soccer Club, to provide youth soccer scholarships, as well as a celebration of Davidson’s life.

“Last year, Dec. 7 was one of the darkest days,” Aaron Davidson, Nolan’s father, said to the crowd before the race. “Today’s bittersweet, but it’s really sweet and it’s just awesome. Thank you for putting your love and your kindness into action by showing up here today.”

Before the race started, Davidson invited two of Nolan’s friends and teammates to lead the crowd in a coordinated cheer of “Fusion! Family! Nolan!”

Here are a few snapshots from the race.

Go deeper: Full race results are available at the official Champions Run site