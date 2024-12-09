Mike Frizzell December 9, 2024 Emergency Response SM South student in custody after bringing gun to school, police say Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Shawnee Mission South High School. File photo. A Shawnee Mission South student is in police custody after authorities say he brought a handgun to school on Monday. Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, told the Post that the student showed the gun to several of his friends inside of the school on Monday afternoon. “One or two of those students went to an assistant principal and told them what they had observed,” Lacy said. Lacy said that staff member immediately alerted the school resource officer, and the building was placed on lockdown as they contacted the student with the gun. The student and gun were quickly taken into police custody without incident, and the lockdown was lifted. Lacy said there was “no intent” to do any harm and the gun was never pointed at anyone. The student was transported to an Overland Park police station for further investigation. Lacy said the student’s parents were also notified and are cooperating with the investigation. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleJohnson County expands drug court program to help nonviolent offenders avoid jail timeNext articleOverland Park Police search for suspect who robbed middle schooler at gunpoint Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park Police search for suspect who robbed middle schooler at gunpoint Johnson County expands drug court program to help nonviolent offenders avoid jail time Culver’s opening new Olathe location later this month 1,500+ turn out to run in memory of Nolan Davidson, Lenexa boy killed by drunk driver Energy drink chain offering ‘jet fuel’ and ‘voltage’ opening multiple JoCo spots