A Shawnee Mission South student is in police custody after authorities say he brought a handgun to school on Monday.

Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, told the Post that the student showed the gun to several of his friends inside of the school on Monday afternoon.

“One or two of those students went to an assistant principal and told them what they had observed,” Lacy said.

Lacy said that staff member immediately alerted the school resource officer, and the building was placed on lockdown as they contacted the student with the gun.

The student and gun were quickly taken into police custody without incident, and the lockdown was lifted.

Lacy said there was “no intent” to do any harm and the gun was never pointed at anyone.

The student was transported to an Overland Park police station for further investigation.

Lacy said the student’s parents were also notified and are cooperating with the investigation.