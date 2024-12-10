Gloria Nelson

Gloria Ann (Van Patten) Nelson, daughter of Loren L. Van Patten and Mildred Standish Van Patten, was born July 28, 1937, at Norton County Hospital, Norton, KS. She died peacefully in her sleep on the afternoon of December 6, 2024, at the age of 87, shortly after a sudden diagnosis of end-stage cancer following years of progressing dementia. At the time of her death, Gloria was in the care of her children and hospice at her son Terry’s home on Wilson Lake, KS. At the time of her passing, she was turned toward the view of the lake.

Gloria was a lifelong resident of Norton and Phillips counties although she and husband Norman enjoyed homes and friendships on Harlan County Reservoir, Republican City, NE; Eulert Ranch, Paradise, KS and Pelican Point, Titusville, FL. She attended Almena and Kinderhook grade schools, the latter being one of America’s many famed one-room schoolhouses of the time; she graduated from Almena Rural High School in 1955. On April 21, 1957, Easter Sunday, Gloria married Norman Leroy Nelson in the Congregational Church, Almena, KS.

She attended nurses’ training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO, and was capped as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) before moving to Long Island, KS, to begin her life as a farm wife and mother. She had four children: Sally Genise, Norman Terry, Troy Dee and Lisa Dawn.

In 1979, Gloria and Norman, along with daughter Lisa, moved into a new home in Norton, where Gloria continued to work part-time for many years as a doctor’s aide at Norton Doctor’s Clinic.

Gloria was elected to Norton City Council, serving as councilwoman for 11 years. She was particularly enthusiastic about the Parks Committee. She remained steadfastly active in the community, and with Norman’s encouragement, she made many lasting impressions on Norton, surrounding areas, friends, family and even to complete strangers in need. Among her contributions, along with Norman’s, were championing revitalization of the Norton Community Foundation, and the historic renovation of the Dr. E. A. Lyons House and the Heaton Building in downtown Norton. Her family dedicated the Gloria A. Nelson Cultural Arts Center in the Heaton Building in honor of their matriarch’s devotion to the community and art.

Gloria’s inspirations and encouragements were innumerable to people from all walks of life with sensitivity to the support of women and children of all ages. She was a 40-year member and past president of Chapter AA (Norton) of P.E.O., a 155-year-old philanthropic educational organization for women. During her days at the Doctor’s Clinic she charmed shy youngsters with gentle questions about their favorite pet or, when all else failed, their siblings. Gloria was an oil painter, an avid birder, a world-traveler and lover of the occasional ice cream cone or glass of Pepsi.

In retirement, Gloria and Norman wintered in Titusville, FL, and enjoyed making good friends there for 20 years. Later, living with her daughter Lisa and family, she spent many days of her final years, overlooking the waters and wildlife of the Indian River, FL, and the Smoky Hills of the Great Plains in Russell County, KS. Lisa’s husband Bruce cooked countless homemade meals for his beloved mother-in-law and lovingly participated in her care.

Gloria is survived by her sister Judith Jocelyn of Osborne, KS; sisters’-in-law Lolita “Jean” (Dick) Coupe of Dallas, TX, and Nathalee (Jim) Vanderlugt of Edgerton, MN; her children, Sally Nelson of Fairway, KS; Norman “Terry” and Marcia Nelson of Almena, KS; Troy and Denise Nelson of Lewis, KS; Lisa (Nelson) and Bruce Brooksher of Paradise, KS. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kayla (Nelson) and Dustin Burr of Lewis, KS; Kamille (Nelson) and Travis Sutton, Ness City, KS; Kamille’s former spouse, JT Whited of Ellis, KS, father of their children; Clarke and Julia Nelson of Long Island, Kansas; Bo and Erica Nelson, Lewis, KS; Stanton and Heidi Nelson, Grapevine, TX; Carson Nelson Brooksher, Lawrence, KS. Gloria had 11 great grandchildren, Parker Burr, Charley Burr, Kori Whited, Abigail Nelson, Riley Whited, Ellie Nelson, Max Burr, Katherine Whited, Owen Nelson, Caroline Nelson, Emmy Nelson. She also loved her 10 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Norman; father and mother, Loren Van Patten and Mildred Van Patten Baudry; her brother David Van Patten and brother-in-law Jim Vanderlugt.

The family will hold memorial services early next year. Gloria strongly believed in cremation; her ashes will be scattered in places significant to her, including her and Norman’s gravestone at Long Island Cemetery, Long Island, KS. Arrangements are by Plumer-Gobber Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Norton, KS 67654. Memorial contributions can be made to Norton County Community Foundation, 112 South Kansas Avenue, Suite 203, Norton, KS 67654 or Norton Flower Fund, c/o Rose Garrison, 1026 Truman Drive, Norton, KS 67654. Online condolences may be entered at www.plumergobber.com.

Obituary published by Plumer-Gobber Funeral Home.