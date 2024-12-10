fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Marian L. Nelson

Share this story:

July 29, 1930 — December 7, 2024
Lenexa

Marian’s photo and obituary will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation

Thursday, December 12, 2024

3:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Graveside Service

Friday, December 13, 2024

10:00 – 10:30 am (Central time)

Leavenworth National Cemetery

150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.

Previous article
Edward “Buster” E. Rouse
Next article
Apartments and retail coming to site of old Winstead’s in downtown Overland Park

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO