Marian L. Nelson

July 29, 1930 — December 7, 2024

Lenexa

Marian’s photo and obituary will be posted soon. Her service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on her guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation

Thursday, December 12, 2024

3:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Graveside Service

Friday, December 13, 2024

10:00 – 10:30 am (Central time)

Leavenworth National Cemetery

150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.