Teen faces felony charge for bringing gun to SM South High School

A 15-year-old Shawnee Mission south High School student faces three criminal charges, including a felony, after authorities say he brought a handgun to school on Monday.

In an initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, the teenager, who the Post is not naming because he is a juvenile, appeared by Zoom video link from the Juvenile Detention Center in Olathe.

Prosecutors have charged the teen with felony firearm possession by a felon and two additional misdemeanors: juvenile in possession of a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Overland Park Police arrested the student at SM South on Monday afternoon after police say he showed a handgun to several friends inside the school building. The friends then reported the gun to a school administrator, who alerted police.

During his court appearance, Judge Jenifer Ashford stated that the teen is currently on probation and participating in the county’s juvenile drug treatment court for a previous case.

Mark Sumler, an Intensive Supervision Officer with the Kansas Department of Corrections, recommended that the court order the teenager be held in custody until his next court appearance.

“Just about a month ago, he was found with a gun inside of their home by his mother,” Sumler said. “Being a JTC [Juvenile Treatment Court] participant, Judge Cameron put him in detention for unsafe behaviors.”

Sumler said the teenager remained in custody until December 2, when he was released to Intensive Supervision Probation, a form of court-ordered supervision that typically entails more restrictions and is usually reserved for those deemed to be at high-risk of committing additional crimes.

“And seven days later, he’s picked up a new charge with a gun,” Sumler told the court. “ISP [Intensive Supervision Probation] recommends detention – strongly.”

The District Attorney’s Office also recommended that the defendant remain in custody due to public safety concerns.

Defense attorney William Schoeb asked the court to permit his client to be released on house arrest with a secure cuff to monitor his whereabouts.

Judge Ashford ultimately sided with the Department of Corrections and District Attorney’s Office and ordered the teen remain in custody until a judge can review his charges at a another court hearing set for Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The court also ordered a urinalysis screen in preparation for Wednesday’s court appearance.