Inside JCPRD: Here’s nearly 20 options for Winter Break

By David Markham

Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school.

This season’s offerings include Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, escape room experiences for groups, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more! For JCPRD’s holiday-related programs, please see our separate listing.

Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359.

Dec. 21

Gymnastics: Indoor Open Gym (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center

Dec. 23

Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center

Dec. 23 & 24

Art Labs: Winter Wonderland (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Dec. 23, 24, 26, & 27

Museum: Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum

Dec. 26-Jan. 3

TIP Mainstage: “THE LIGHTNING THIEF” Tech Crew Camp (Ages 10-16) The Black Box Theatre at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

(Ages 10-16) The Black Box Theatre at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Winter Theatre Academy: The Lightning Thief (AUDITION BASED) (Ages 11-18) The Black Box Theatre at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Dec. 26 & 27

Art Labs: Magic & Mystery (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Dec. 27

Dec. 30

Mrs. Goetsch’s Winter Fun Day Camp (Ages 5-9) Roeland Park Community Center

Dec. 30 & 31

Dec. 30, 31, Jan. 2 & 3

If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting The Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of five disc golf courses in four parks, or a walk on one of the district’s Steamway Parks or other trails.