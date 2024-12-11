fbpx
A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District
Inside JCPRD: Here’s nearly 20 options for Winter Break

By David Markham

Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school.

This season’s offerings include Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, escape room experiences for groups, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more! For JCPRD’s holiday-related programs, please see our separate listing.

Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359.

Dec. 21

Dec. 23

Dec. 23 & 24

Dec. 23, 24, 26, & 27

Dec. 26-Jan. 3

Dec. 26 & 27

Dec. 27

Dec. 30

Dec. 30 & 31

Dec. 30, 31, Jan. 2 & 3

If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting The Johnson County Museum and KidScapeErnie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of five disc golf courses in four parks, or a walk on one of the district’s  Steamway Parks or other trails.

