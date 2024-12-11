Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District December 11, 2024 Sponsored posts Inside JCPRD: Here’s nearly 20 options for Winter Break Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL By David Markham Programs and camps being offered by JCPRD before, between, and after the holidays can help make sure kids stay safe and have no reason to be bored during their time off school. This season’s offerings include Indoor Gym, Indoor Playground, and Kids’ Day Out sessions, escape room experiences for groups, as well as camps focused on art and theater, gymnastics, basketball, volleyball, and more! For JCPRD’s holiday-related programs, please see our separate listing. Pre-registration is required for most of these programs. For more information, follow the links below, or call 913-831-3359. Dec. 21 Gymnastics: Indoor Open Gym (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center Dec. 23 Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center Dec. 23 & 24 Art Labs: Winter Wonderland (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Dec. 23, 24, 26, & 27 Museum: Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum Dec. 26-Jan. 3 TIP Mainstage: “THE LIGHTNING THIEF” Tech Crew Camp (Ages 10-16) The Black Box Theatre at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Winter Theatre Academy: The Lightning Thief (AUDITION BASED) (Ages 11-18) The Black Box Theatre at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Dec. 26 & 27 Art Labs: Magic & Mystery (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Dec. 27 Gymnastics: Indoor Playground (Ages 1-5) Mill Creek Activity Center Mrs. Goetsch’s Winter Fun Day Camp (Ages 5-9) Roeland Park Community Center Dec. 30 Mrs. Goetsch’s Winter Fun Day Camp (Ages 5-9) Roeland Park Community Center Dec. 30 & 31 Gymnastics: Winter Camp (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center Art Labs: Papercraft- Pop Ups! (Ages 8-11) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Basketball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Camp (Grades 2-8) New Century Fieldhouse Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades K-3) Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex Volleyball: New Century Fieldhouse Winter Break (Ages 7-14) New Century Fieldhouse Basketball: Okun Winter Break Camp (Grades 4-8) Okun Fieldhouse at Mid-America West Sports Complex Dec. 30, 31, Jan. 2 & 3 Museum: Kids’ Day Out Winter Break Camp (Ages 6-10) Johnson County Museum Music: Broadway Workshop Winter Camp – The Musical CATS (Ages 8-12) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center If this list doesn’t provide inspiration enough, consider visiting The Johnson County Museum and KidScape, Ernie Miller Nature Center, one of more than 20 playgrounds, one or more of JCPRD four Off-Leash Dog Areas, one of five disc golf courses in four parks, or a walk on one of the district’s Steamway Parks or other trails. Previous articleHalf of Kansans say they haven’t heard of the Ogallala aquifer. Here’s why you should careNext articleOlathe educators says district’s new cellphone rules have been ‘non-issue’