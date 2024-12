Olathe Public Schools’ new cellphone policy is going well four months after its approval, three administrators said Thursday.

Principals representing the elementary, middle and high school levels addressed the Olathe Board of Education at its last meeting of the semester Dec. 4, providing an update on the personal electronic device policy that was approved in August.

“Overall, it’s really been a non-issue,” said Olathe Northwest High School Principal Chris Zuck. “It’s probably not the kids’ favorite policy that we’ve ever put in place, but the strengths — or maybe some of the successes — have included some more instructional time and engagement in classrooms.”

What is Olathe schools’ phone policy?

Under the policy, students of any age can have their cellphones in their bags, in their locker or kept “on their person” provided they “are not visible during the school day.”

Students in elementary and middle school cannot use their cellphones or other electronic devices during school hours.

High school students cannot use their cellphones or other electronic devices during class time but can have them during lunch and passing periods.

Additionally, students of any age are allowed to use devices for medical needs or during emergencies.

Students who do not follow the policy will face “age-appropriate discipline,” which could include having their electronic device privileges revoked temporarily or permanently.

At the elementary level, Principal Laura Dondzila at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School said students used smartwatches more than cell phones.

“Parents do send their child with the device for ease of mind at bus stops, on the bus and for students who walk home,” Dondzilla said.

Pleasant Ridge teachers were already encouraging students to keep their phones away, often in lockers or backpacks, during class time. When the August policy was approved, this was easy to continue, Dondzilla said.

For smartwatches, teachers worked with parents and students to either put the watch on “Do not disturb” mode, or be placed into lockers or backpacks during the school day.

At the middle level, Bryan Kindle, assistant principal and athletic director of California Trail Middle School, said he’s seeing more face-to-face interaction with the students.

“Last year, I would walk down the hallways and there were so many heads down looking at their phones,” Kindle said. “It was every single passing period. Sometimes you’d say ‘Hi,’ and sometimes they’d be so engulfed with listening to their headphones or looking at their phones they wouldn’t respond back.

“Now, I’m seeing smiling faces,” he added. “I, personally, feel like I’m seeing less stress on the students not having that (devices) on them. It’s made a big impact.”

