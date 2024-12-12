Spring Hill police chief tapped as pathbreaking JoCo undersheriff

Spring Hill Police Chief Cindy Henson will become Johnson County’s first female undersheriff next year.

According to an announcement on the Spring Hill website, Henson will become one of two undersheriffs in the administration of Sheriff-Elect Byron Roberson in early January.

Henson has served five-and-a-half years as chief at the Spring Hill Police Department, having joined in 2019. Prior to that, she served in the Overland Park Police Department for 27 years.

Spring Hill officials credited her with navigating the challenges of one of Kansas’ fastest-growing cities and creating a strong bond between residents and officers.

“She knows this community, understands its needs and has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” said City Administrator Lane Massey in the city’s announcement.

“My intent is to work hard for the residents of the county as well as work hard for the men and women who serve the county,” Henson said in comments to the Post, adding she wants to help build a culture conducive to a healthy working environment.

Henson endorsed Roberson during the campaign

Henson’s position is part of a changing of the sheriff’s office administration that will take place when Roberson is sworn in January 13.

During the campaign this fall, Roberson touted Henson’s endorsement, along with a number of other local law enforcement leaders.

After coming on as Spring Hill chief, Roberson said Henson “rebuilt trust between the department and the community, improved professionalism and collaboration with city department heads and outside agencies, implemented strategies for growth, and built a culture of service.”

Roberson will be Johnson County’s first Black sheriff

Roberson, who is currently Prairie Village police chief, defeated former Undersheriff Doug Bedford in the November election after Bedford ousted current Sheriff Calvin Hayden in August’s Republican primary.

Spring Hill Police Captain Adam Khan will serve as interim chief until the city hires Henson’s successor. The city says it will begin accepting applications for Henson’s permanent replacement in mid-December.